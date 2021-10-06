MPM Oncology Impact Management LP Invests $41.65 Million in Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL)

MPM Oncology Impact Management LP acquired a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,388,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,647,000. Werewolf Therapeutics comprises approximately 6.8% of MPM Oncology Impact Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP owned about 0.09% of Werewolf Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,381,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,494,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,139,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,270,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.31. The company had a trading volume of 19,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,989. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.96. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $23.99.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($3.45). On average, equities analysts expect that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HOWL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Werewolf Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

