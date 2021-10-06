Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) PT Raised to $32.00 at Morgan Stanley

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.00% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.23. 41,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,084,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 3.22. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $28.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 45.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 848,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,921,000 after purchasing an additional 239,613 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 339,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 131,660 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 139,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,461,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,902,000 after purchasing an additional 769,791 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

