Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

MYOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $44,880.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 89,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,975,210.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 814,601 shares of company stock worth $18,718,093 and have sold 36,932 shares worth $869,821. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 211.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 56.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 186.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYOV traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $20.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,019. Myovant Sciences has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average of $21.60.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.19 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

