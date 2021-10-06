N-able (NYSE:NABL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of N-able (NYSE:NABL) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of N-able in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of N-able in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of N-able in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of N-able in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of N-able in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Get N-able alerts:

Shares of NABL stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,225. N-able has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.72.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.34 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that N-able will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

N-able Company Profile

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.