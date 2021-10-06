Name Change Token (NCT) Price Reaches $0.0400 on Major Exchanges

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Name Change Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded 35.4% higher against the US dollar. Name Change Token has a total market cap of $1.96 million and $28,296.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00051155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.62 or 0.00242630 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.56 or 0.00110798 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00012146 BTC.

Name Change Token Profile

Name Change Token (NCT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 49,003,083 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

