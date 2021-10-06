Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Has $219.11 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 751,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,753 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 3.7% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of PayPal worth $219,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.92.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,031,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $4.03 on Wednesday, hitting $264.18. 290,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,432,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $277.86 and its 200 day moving average is $271.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.81 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $310.42 billion, a PE ratio of 63.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

