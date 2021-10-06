Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Has $61.15 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 48.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 281,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 259,099 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $61,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,173. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.63 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $105.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

