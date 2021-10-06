Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Purchases 524,149 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,040,749 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524,149 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan makes up approximately 1.3% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned 0.14% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $75,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

FCX stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.70. 1,556,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,614,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.75. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $15.72 and a one year high of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

FCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

