Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Purchases 97,346 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,346 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $41,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.18.

Shares of JPM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $168.83. The company had a trading volume of 720,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,626,422. The company has a market capitalization of $504.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $95.24 and a one year high of $170.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

