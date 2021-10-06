Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,815 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,178,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,361,000 after purchasing an additional 70,153 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,943,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,027,000 after acquiring an additional 19,490 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 46.0% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,673,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,348,000 after acquiring an additional 527,388 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,664,000 after acquiring an additional 82,359 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 3.5% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 735,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,634,000 after acquiring an additional 24,587 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

RUSHA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.74. 1,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,454. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.32. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $35.06 and a one year high of $51.98. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Equities analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.