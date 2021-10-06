Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 225,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,582 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Switch were worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthgate Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Switch by 119.1% during the first quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 101,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 55,100 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Switch by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 463,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,780,000 after purchasing an additional 88,841 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Switch by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 17,540 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Switch by 1,467.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,121,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Switch by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 40,748 shares during the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 12,500 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $324,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 13,497 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $352,946.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 755,133 shares of company stock worth $18,554,822 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWCH. Cowen raised shares of Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Switch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

NYSE:SWCH traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,267. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.73 and a beta of 0.75. Switch, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day moving average is $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $141.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.03 million. Switch had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

About Switch

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

