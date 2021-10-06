Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the August 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 419,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

NTCO stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.81. The stock had a trading volume of 11,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Natura &Co has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.06 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.83.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.13. Natura &Co had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Natura &Co will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NTCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Natura &Co in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Natura &Co in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Natura &Co by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 492,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 276,902 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Natura &Co in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natura &Co in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Natura &Co by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Natura &Co by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,866,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,345,000 after purchasing an additional 758,293 shares in the last quarter. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

