Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Hold

Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Nemetschek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NEMTF traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.25. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,107. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.89. Nemetschek has a 12-month low of $61.95 and a 12-month high of $101.25.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.