Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Short Interest Update

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the August 31st total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

OTCMKTS:NOPMF traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $14.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,647. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.60. Neo Performance Materials has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $18.90.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOPMF. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$26.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Neo Performance Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal-based functional materials. It operates through the following segments: Magnequench; Chemicals and Oxides; Rare Metals; and Corporate. The Magnequench segment focuses in the manufacture of bonded NdFeB powders and bonded permanent magnets.

