NEST Protocol (NEST) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.06 Million

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $26.51 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00048456 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.16 or 0.00225503 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.12 or 0.00102925 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol (NEST) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

