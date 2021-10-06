NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC) Trading Up 2.3%

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NMTC)’s share price shot up 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.22 and last traded at $4.07. 57,817 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 119,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.39.

Get NeuroOne Medical Technologies alerts:

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies stock. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NMTC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Premier Asset Management LLC owned 0.42% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NMTC)

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for cEEG and sEEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from brain related disorders. The company was founded on August 20, 2009 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.