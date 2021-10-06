NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

NPCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on NeuroPace in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Sunday, August 15th.

Get NeuroPace alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPCE. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. bought a new position in NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,582,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,885,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 44.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NPCE traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.47. The company had a trading volume of 57 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,586. The company has a quick ratio of 18.32, a current ratio of 19.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.02. NeuroPace has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $27.38.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $12.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.49 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NeuroPace will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroPace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroPace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.