New Age Metals (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) versus Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Head-To-Head Analysis

New Age Metals (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) and Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares New Age Metals and Turquoise Hill Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Age Metals N/A N/A -$470,000.00 N/A N/A Turquoise Hill Resources $1.08 billion 2.58 $406.29 million N/A N/A

Turquoise Hill Resources has higher revenue and earnings than New Age Metals.

Risk and Volatility

New Age Metals has a beta of 2.42, indicating that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Turquoise Hill Resources has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for New Age Metals and Turquoise Hill Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Age Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A Turquoise Hill Resources 0 3 3 0 2.50

Turquoise Hill Resources has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 80.64%. Given Turquoise Hill Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Turquoise Hill Resources is more favorable than New Age Metals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.4% of Turquoise Hill Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares New Age Metals and Turquoise Hill Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Age Metals N/A -19.49% -19.05% Turquoise Hill Resources 41.09% 7.26% 4.61%

Summary

Turquoise Hill Resources beats New Age Metals on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Age Metals

New Age Metals, Inc. operates as an exploration company, which is focused on the discovery, exploration, and development of green metal projects in North America. The firm operates through the Platinum Group Metals (PGM) and the Lithium/Rare Element divisions. Its projects include River Valley Palladium, Genesis PGM-Ni-Cu, and Lithium. The company was founded on May 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

