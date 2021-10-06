NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEU. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in NewMarket by 574.9% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 76,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,684,000 after purchasing an additional 65,303 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 735,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $279,561,000 after buying an additional 46,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 670,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $254,938,000 after buying an additional 30,534 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,806,000 after buying an additional 16,678 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 22.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,900,000 after acquiring an additional 10,581 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEU stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $348.30. 155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,767. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $297.29 and a 12-month high of $432.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $590.72 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

In related news, Director James E. Rogers sold 590 shares of NewMarket stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total value of $201,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

