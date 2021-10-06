NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Shares Gap Down to $5.00

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.00, but opened at $4.81. NexGen Energy shares last traded at $4.67, with a volume of 71,427 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NXE shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.46.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 41.31, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NexGen Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in NexGen Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

About NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.