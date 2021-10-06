NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 9,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,875,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,859,114. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $159.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.60.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.