NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $143.37 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) will announce $143.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $144.50 million and the lowest is $140.60 million. NextGen Healthcare posted sales of $140.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full-year sales of $582.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $579.20 million to $584.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $606.56 million, with estimates ranging from $589.93 million to $615.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $146.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.97 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NXGN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextGen Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,348.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 38,099 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after buying an additional 49,980 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 108,537.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 17,366 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 828.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 333,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 159,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.86. 405,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,155. NextGen Healthcare has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.22 million, a PE ratio of 69.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

