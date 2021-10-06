Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Trading Down 6.1%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) was down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $9.97. Approximately 107,799 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,356,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

NKLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Nikola in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nikola presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 7.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average of $12.84.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Nikola news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 8,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $90,471.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 2,397,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $24,096,593.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,190,728 shares of company stock worth $63,440,033 over the last ninety days. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nikola by 786.5% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Nikola in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Nikola by 253.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nikola in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

