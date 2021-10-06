Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Jefferies Financial Group

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha’s FY2022 earnings at $7.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.10 EPS.
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.
Shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha stock traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $14.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,535. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.56.
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile
Nippon Yusen KK operates as a global logistics enterprise offering ocean, land, and air transport services. It operates in six business sectors: Liner Trade, Bulk Shipping, Logistics, Air Cargo Transport, Real Estate, and Others. The company was founded on September 29, 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.
