Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Jefferies Financial Group

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha’s FY2022 earnings at $7.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha alerts:

Shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha stock traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $14.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,535. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.56.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 50.05%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile

Nippon Yusen KK operates as a global logistics enterprise offering ocean, land, and air transport services. It operates in six business sectors: Liner Trade, Bulk Shipping, Logistics, Air Cargo Transport, Real Estate, and Others. The company was founded on September 29, 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.