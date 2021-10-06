NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) Short Interest Down 19.5% in September

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,200 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the August 31st total of 135,600 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 480,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ NLSP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.50. 36,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,993. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 million and a P/E ratio of -6.10. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $7.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NLS Pharmaceutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLSP. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NLS Pharmaceutics in the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NLS Pharmaceutics in the first quarter worth $273,000. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NLS Pharmaceutics Company Profile

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drug therapies to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

