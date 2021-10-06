Nord/LB Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €88.00 Price Target

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective by equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HEN3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, September 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €96.00 ($112.94).

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €79.62 ($93.67) on Monday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a one year high of €129.65 ($152.53). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €82.78 and a 200 day moving average price of €89.54.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

