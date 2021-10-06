Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) shares rose 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $30.00. Approximately 1,122 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.56.

NDCVF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pareto Securities cut shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.59.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA designs, sells and delivers integrated circuits for wireless applications. Its product categories in �clude personal computer and tablet accessories, sports and health monitors, mobile phone accessories, gaming controllers, and toys. The company products include nRF9160 Certifications, Bluetooth Low Energy, ANT, Thread, Zigbee, Bluetooth mesh, 2.4GHz proprietary and Multiprotocol.

