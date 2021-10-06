Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Short Interest Down 34.1% in September

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,340,000 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the August 31st total of 26,300,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

NAK traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.42. 57,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,008,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.88. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $1.24.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Dynasty Minerals will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

NAK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.20 target price (up previously from $1.10) on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 343,969 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 189,308 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 27,695,248 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,626,000 after purchasing an additional 913,847 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 1,195.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 62,308 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares in the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

