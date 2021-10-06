Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) traded up 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.69 and last traded at $23.56. 22,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,037,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.37.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.76.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 387.23% and a negative return on equity of 102.70%. The business had revenue of $225.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.16 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.89%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,127 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,866 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,100 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,070,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,315,310 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,859,000 after purchasing an additional 688,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,057,000. Institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

