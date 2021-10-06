Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Shares Up 5%

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF)’s stock price rose 5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.66 and last traded at $6.66. Approximately 10,608 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 9,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Northern Star Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.73.

Northern Star Resources Ltd. is a gold producer and exploration company. It operates through the following segments: Pogo, Kalgoorlie Operations, Jundee, and Exploration. The company founded in May 2000 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

