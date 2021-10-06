NorthRock Partners LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at $3,653,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ModivCare by 87.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,334,000 after buying an additional 149,409 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at $719,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at $12,517,000.

MODV traded down $3.68 on Wednesday, hitting $169.74. 698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,605. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.86. ModivCare Inc. has a one year low of $93.01 and a one year high of $211.94.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $474.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.95 million. ModivCare had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MODV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other ModivCare news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf bought 581 shares of ModivCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $172.85 per share, with a total value of $100,425.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,063,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

