NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 107 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. Camden National Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 38,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $265.07. 181,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,001. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.93 and a fifty-two week high of $277.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.71.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

