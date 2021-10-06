NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 494 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,787 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,765 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 116,727 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,344,000 after purchasing an additional 55,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 553 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.20.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,345.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NSC stock traded up $6.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $261.25. 61,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,719. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.93. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $196.15 and a 52 week high of $295.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

