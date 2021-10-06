Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 924,726 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 924,726 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,293,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,319,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,193,000 after purchasing an additional 429,492 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,954,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 14,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,933,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,200,563. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $71.10 and a 1-year high of $116.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.67.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

