Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 1,022,039 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 72.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,438,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022,039 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $184,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

SCHD stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,533,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,186. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $54.26 and a 12 month high of $78.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.43 and its 200-day moving average is $75.78.

