Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 31,979 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,751,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,979 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $351,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000.

Shares of VV traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $203.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,891. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $150.60 and a twelve month high of $212.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.60 and a 200-day moving average of $200.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

