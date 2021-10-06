Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 81,976 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,541,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,976 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $232,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,143,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,617,000 after acquiring an additional 486,487 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,537,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,207 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,250,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517,672 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 283.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,663,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,143,000 after acquiring an additional 350,760 shares in the last quarter.

RSP traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.17. 2,840,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,591,045. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.42. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $105.95 and a 52-week high of $157.46.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

