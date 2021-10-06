Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $74.12 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,082 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,847 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $74,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $478,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,173 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UNH traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $394.25. 2,592,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,139. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $299.60 and a fifty-two week high of $431.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $412.85 and a 200-day moving average of $404.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,038,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,396,929 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cowen started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.79.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.