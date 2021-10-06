Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 72.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,438,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022,039 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $184,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 651.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 59,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 51,601 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 110,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 23,120 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 310,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,498,000 after purchasing an additional 177,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 168,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 56,105 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,533,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,186. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.78. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $54.26 and a 52 week high of $78.41.

