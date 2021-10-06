Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 10,974 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 673,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,974 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $106,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,275,000 after acquiring an additional 116,552 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $968,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.33. 5,583,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,791,804. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.83. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $114.76 and a 12-month high of $164.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.