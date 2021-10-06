Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 637,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,725 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.78% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $67,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,690,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,093,000 after buying an additional 262,462 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11,198.8% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,395,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,500,000 after buying an additional 2,374,155 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,904,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,099,000 after buying an additional 37,515 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,265,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,318,000 after buying an additional 55,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 920,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,538,000 after buying an additional 161,062 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $104.88. 341,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,431. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.52 and a 200 day moving average of $105.64. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $68.74 and a twelve month high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.