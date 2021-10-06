Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,951,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,968 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $141,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,215,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,258,000 after acquiring an additional 175,499 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,838,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,135,000 after acquiring an additional 73,553 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,203,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,493,000 after acquiring an additional 79,300 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,581,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,031,000 after acquiring an additional 48,446 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,374,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,933,000 after acquiring an additional 11,278 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.60. 2,300,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,039. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.30. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.48 and a twelve month high of $79.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.