Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 18,902 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,902 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $60,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 506,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,800,000 after buying an additional 14,155 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 458,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,534,000 after buying an additional 49,007 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 450,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,516,000 after buying an additional 16,990 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,785,000 after buying an additional 34,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 280,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,360,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of VHT stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $244.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,451. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.57. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $195.75 and a 1 year high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.