Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $108.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $123.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NUE. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.25.

Get Nucor alerts:

NUE opened at $98.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.02. Nucor has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nucor news, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $554,269.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,282,392.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 23.5% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Nucor by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.