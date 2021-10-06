Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Gap Up to $21.30

Shares of Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.30, but opened at $23.31. Nuvalent shares last traded at $21.01, with a volume of 105 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on NUVL shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.06.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($3.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($2.97). Analysts predict that Nuvalent Inc will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuvalent Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

