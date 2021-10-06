Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:JMM)

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 24.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of JMM stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $7.59. 3,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,027. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $7.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.39.
About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
