nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Stock Position Lowered by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,772 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVT. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 2,941.4% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,156,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,897 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,756,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,427,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,690,000 after buying an additional 1,285,724 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,463,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2,426.6% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,200,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $65,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,718. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVT. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Shares of nVent Electric stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.87. 2,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.39. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $34.97. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 137.26 and a beta of 1.56.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

