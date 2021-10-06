NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,377 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,886,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 177.2% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 4,889 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 24,228 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXPI. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.59.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total value of $1,040,668.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,692.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total transaction of $2,520,205.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 183,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,960,161. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NXPI stock traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $190.99. 102,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,956,081. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.52. The company has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.81, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $126.80 and a twelve month high of $228.72.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

