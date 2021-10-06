O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.700-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -.O-I Glass also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.200-$2.400 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a positive rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities raised O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.11.

O-I Glass stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.08. 6,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,233. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.77. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

