Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Shares Sold by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB cut its holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $5,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $6,090,298.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48 shares in the company, valued at $2,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $2,889,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 927,330 shares of company stock worth $50,841,293 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

OSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of OSH stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.95. 1,264,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $66.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.59.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.09 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

